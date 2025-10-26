Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2025

Minnesota United host Seattle Sounders at the Allianz Field in the first of their three clashes of the 2025 MLS playoffs first round. The sides meet in a best-of-three series in round one, with the winner of the tie progressing into the one-off Conference semi-finals against either San Diego FC or Portland Timbers.

Coming in fourth place in the Western Conference table with 58 points from 34 games, Minnesota had a good league phase in the 2025 season. In fact, it's their best conference finish since 2020 (also fourth).

On the last matchday, however, Eric Ramsay's side appeared to take their feet off the pedal as LA Galaxy beat them 2-1 in Los Angeles. Matheus Nascimento fired the hosts in front 12 minutes after kick-off, before Joseph Paintsil doubled their advantage in the second half.

Joaquin Pereyra pulled one back for the Loons in the sixth minute of stoppage time, but it was too little too late, although, since Minnesota had already qualified for the playoffs, the defeat - their eighth of the league phase - was a mere footnote.

Seattle Sounders finished just a position adrift of Minnesota, having accrued three points fewer. But with three consecutive wins at the end of their campaign, the Rave Greens finished strong, and they enter the contest against the Loons with some momentum under their belt.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the sides in the past, with Seattle Sounders winning 14 times over Minnesota and losing on just three occasions.

Minnesota have won their last two games against Seattle. They've never beaten them three times in a row.

Seattle Sounders come into the game on a three-game winning run and remain unbeaten in four. Minnesota have won just once in their last five matches.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The Rave Greens are on a good run of form right now, and will be looking to continue that form to steal a march over Minnesota in the first of their three clashes.

The Loons have really struggled offensively in recent times and could draw a blank here.

Prediction: Minnesota United 0-2 Seattle Sounders

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

