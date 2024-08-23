Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024 

Minnesota United will host Seattle Sounders at the Allianz Field on Saturday in another round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league and will hope a break from the competition over the last month will have done them some form of good as they make their return this weekend.

They beat San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in their last league outing, heading into the break with a lead through an own goal, before Bongokuhle Hlongwane doubled their advantage 15 minutes from normal time.

Like every other MLS side, Seattle Sounders featured in the Leagues Cup this month, ultimately making it to the quarterfinals of the tournament before gettin with g knocked out by Los Angeles. They will now be looking to shake that off when they return to their league duties this Saturday.

The Sounders were beaten 3-0 by LAFC in their last league outing and now sit seventh in the Western Conference with 37 points from 25 matches. Minnesota United are ninth with 33 points from their 25 games.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Minnesota and Seattle. The hosts have won 14 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 23 times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

The Sounders have conceded 29 goals in Major League Soccer this season. Only Charlotte (27) and Columbus Crew (22) have conceded fewer.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Minnesota have won two of their last three games after going winless in their nine games prior. They have won their last two games at Allianz Field and will be looking to extend that streak on Saturday.

Seattle's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have been the better side in this fixture in recent years and should pick up maximum points this weekend.

Prediction: Minnesota United 0-2 Seattle Sounders

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

