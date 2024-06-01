Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Minnesota United side at the Allianz Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are rooted at the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Trending

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good recent record against Minnesota United and have won 14 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's six victories.

Minnesota United were on a losing streak of four matches on the trot against Sporting Kansas City before they won the previous meeting between the two teams by a 2-1 scoreline in April this year.

Minnesota United won their previous home game against Portland Timbers by a 2-1 scoreline and have not won consecutive home games in all competitions since August 2022.

Sporting Kansas City have lost their last six matches in the regular season of MLS - their longest such run in the competition since a run of seven defeats in 2006.

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Minnesota United have come into their own this season and will need to make the most of their impressive start. Jeong Sang-Bin has been exceptional for the hosts so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have been in dismal form and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Minnesota United are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeong Sang-Bin to score - Yes