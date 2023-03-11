Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Minnesota host the New York Red Bulls at Allianz Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

Minnesota are currently 5th in the Western Conference, having won their opening game of the season 1-0 against Dallas. Adrian Heath's side will look to continue their strong start to the season with a win against New York on Saturday.

The New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the Eastern conference and are yet to register their first league win this season. Gerhard Struber's side will be going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Nashville last time out and will hope to turn things around with a win against Minnesota on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last four meetings against each other.

Minnesota came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2022. Luis Amarilla's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Minnesota scored from their only created chance in their first game against Dallas in their opening game of the season.

The New York Red Bulls are yet to score a goal this season.

Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Ryen Jiba, Mikael Marques, Doneil Henry and Bakaye Dibassy are all out injured for Minnesota. Meanwhile, New York will be without Serge Ngoma, Dru Yearwood and Cameron Harper due to injury.

Despite the difference in form, it's hard to choose between the two sides based on their quality. We predict a tight game, with Minnesota coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Minnesota 1-0 New York Red Bulls

Minnesota vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Minnesota Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (The New York Red Bulls are yet to score this season)

Tip 3 - Less than two big chances created by both sides (Minnesota only managed to create one big chance in their opening game, while New York have only managed two in their first two games)

