Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025 

Minnesota host Real Salt Lake at the Allianz Field in MLS on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws in the competition.

Having begun their top-flight campaign with a loss to Los Angeles, the Loons won their next two to get their season back on track. However, consecutive stalemates against Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy has stalled their progress again.

In both cases, Minnesota squandered their lead. Against Kansas, they had raced to a 3-0 cushion inside 46 minutes before relinquishing it in spectacular fashion to draw 3-3. LA Galaxy, too, capitalised on Minnesota's lacklustre defence, pegging them in stoppage time for a 2-2 draw after Minnsota had gone ahead in the 87th minute.

Such a stop-start run has seen them occupy sixth place in the Western Conference, with eight points in five games.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake have alternated between a loss and a win in their campaign. With six points, the Cobalt and Blue are five places adrift of Minnesota.

San Jose crushed them 4-0 in their opening game, but Salt Lake recovered to beat Seattle Sounders in their next game, only to go down again on matchday three. This time, San Diego inflicted a 3-1 loss upon them, and after a 2-1 defeat of Houston Dynamo for their second win, the Utah outfit went down 1-0 to FC Dallas.

Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the two sides, with Minnesota winning seven and losing three.

Salt Lake last won this fixture in September 2022, a 3-0 triumph at home.

Minnesota have won their last two encounters with the Claret and Cobalt on penalties, both coming in the MLS Cup playoffs, last year.

Besides penalty shootouts, the two sides have drawn their last six meetings in regulation time.

Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

It's a clash of two struggling teams in MLS. Neither Minnesota nor Salt Lake have truly impressed, as both have been erratic at best. Moreover, they've also struggled to get the better of each other in their latest clashes, so this one could end in a draw.

Prediction: Minnesota 1-1 Salt Lake

Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

