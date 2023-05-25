Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Minnesota United host Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (May 27).

Minnesota have been knocked out of the US Open Cup following a 4-0 loss to Houston Dynamo in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. Following wins over Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers in their two previous games, the hosts are expected to concentrate on the league now. They sit 14th place with 18 points from 13 games.

The Loona lost their last meeting with Real Salt Lake 3-0 at the America First Field but dominated their previous clash 3-0 at home. Minnesota are unbeaten in their last three outings at Allianz Field and will hope to extend that streak. However, the visitors are eying maximum points to possibly hit the top 15.

Salt Lake snatched an impressive 3-2 away win over Colorado Rapids in their last league action. It was their fourth win in 13 games, which moved them to 24th in the standings. They're unbeaten in three league games on the road, thanks in part to goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair who boasts five clean sheets.

Claret and Cobalt have won once, drawn once and lost once in their last three visits to Allianz Field. Captain Damir Kreilach’s absence is a big blow to the visitors. The Croatian midfielder has scored twice and delivered one assist. Centre-forward Alex Kei, of Ivorian descent, is also sidelined with injury.

Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Salt Lake.

Minnesota have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against Salt Late.

Minnesota have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Salt Lake have won four times and drawn once in their last five away games.

Minnesota have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Salt Lake have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Minnesota – L-W-W-L-W; Salt Lake – W-D-L-W-D

Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Centre-forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane from South Africa has been the face of Minnesota’s attack, with four goals scored.

Jefferson Savarino boasts three goals and one assist, while Carlos Andres Gomez has scored once and delivered three assists for the visitors.

Minnesota will spare no effort to avoid another defeat and should prevail.

Prediction: Minnesota 3-1 Salt Lake

Minnesota vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Minnesota

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Salt Lake to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes