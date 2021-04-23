Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Minnesota United welcome Real Salt Lake to Allianz Field in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts were humbled 4-0 by the Seattle Sounders in their season opener, while this game will be the first of the campaign for the visitors.

Real Salt Lake are the only side not to have played a game in the MLS this term and will travel to Minnesota for this encounter.

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Minnesota United have taken on Real Salt Lake nine times across all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in the fixture and have four wins against the Utah-based outfit.

Real Salt Lake have just one win to their name while four games have ended in draws. Claret and Cobalt have failed to score a goal in their last three games against Minnesota.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS: None (opening match of the season)

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS: L

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Minnesota United

Ike Opara did not train at Allianz Field with the squad and is ruled out for the game. Fellow defender Bakaye Dibassy trained with the team but the fixture comes a bit too soon for him.

Niko Hansen did not start in the season opener due to a thigh injury.

Injured: Ike Opara, Bakaye Dibassy, Niko Hansen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Salt Lake

The club did not report any injuries heading into the season opener.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper; Wil Trapp, Jan Gregus; Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Juan Agudelo

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ochoa; Danny Toia, Erik Holt, Marcelo Silva, Aaron Herrera; Bobby Wood, Pablo Ruiz, Damir Kreilach; Douglas Martinez, Bobby Wood, Justin Meram

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Minnesota United failed to impress in their opening fixture. Kevin Molino's departure left them a bit weaker in the final third. His absence was visible, as they failed to score a goal despite 17 attempts against the Sounders.

Real Salt Lake played just one game in the pre-season, winning it 2-0. We don't expect a lot of action in this fixture but Minnesota could take the three points from the game given their superior record against the visitors.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-0 Real Salt Lake