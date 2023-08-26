Minnesota vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023 

Minnesota host Seattle Sounders at the Allianz Field on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to build on their last victory.

Following a humiliating exit from the Leagues Cup, where Nashville thrashed them 5-0 in the quarter-finals, Minnesota resumed their league duties with a 2-0 defeat of New York City.

Jan Gregus and Mender Garcia struck apiece in the second half to hand Minnesota only their eighth win from 23 top-flight matches.

With 31 points in the bag, the Loons are down in the ninth position of the Western Conference standings.

Seattle Sounders have accrued only five points more than Minnesota and sit just five places above them in the table.

However, the Rave Greens have gone off the boil lately, failing to win their last two league matches before the Leagues Cup and then losing both their group matches in the latter for an early exit.

On Monday, in their first MLS game after the cup, Seattle were beaten 2-0 by Atlanta United, which extended their winless run in the top-flight to three games now.

Minnesota vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 clashes between the sides, with Minnesota winning just once over Seattle, who've beaten them 11 times.

Minnesota's only win over Seattle came in July 2021 (1-0 in the MLS).

Seattle have beaten Minnesota in their last four encounters.

Seattle are winless in their last five games, losing their most recent three

Seattle have won just two of their last 10 MLS games.

After losing thrice in their previous six games, Minnesota are now unbeaten in their last three.

Minnesota have failed to win their last two MLS games: 1-1 vs Los Angeles FC and 4-1 vs Austin.

Having shut out New York City FC, Minnesota are looking to keep consecutive clean sheets in the MLS for the first time since May.

Minnesota vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle have a terrific record in the fixture and have had a better season overall than Minnesota.

The Rave Greens are the favorites here and should be able to see off their hosts, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Minnesota 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Minnesota vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes