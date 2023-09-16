Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Minnesota host Sporting Kansas City at the Allianz Field Stadium on Saturday (September 16) in the MLS, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the competition to eight games.

Since their 4-1 drubbing against Austin in July, Minnesota have improved, collecting 13 points in their next seven without losing. That has seen them move up to seventh place in the Western Conference with 37 points from 27 games.

However, Adrian Heath's side can still do better in offence, netting just once against San Jose Earthquakes and New England Revolution in their last two games.

Against the Earthquakes, Teemu Pukki gave them a lead after four minutes, but Cade Cowell equalised 12 minutes later. In the Revs game, Franco Fragapane cancelled out Carles Gil's first-half opener with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Meanwhile, Kansas City fell to a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami, their 12th defeat of the season, keeping them in 12th place in the Western Conference with 32 points from 28 games.

The Wizards had begun their campaign by going winless in 10 games, losing seven, but have lost only five times in their next 18, winning eight.

Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the two sides, with Kansas City winning 10 and losing six.

Kansas have beaten Minnesota in their last two games, both by a three-goal margin: 3-0 in May 2023 and 4-1 in September 2022.

Kansas City are unbeaten to Minnesota in three games.

The visitors have lost just once to Minnesota in six meetings

Kansas' Alan Pulido has scored in his last two MLS, netting thrice in total.

Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Minnesota are unbeaten in six games in the MLS but have lacked the ability to kill games off. Kansas have given them a torrid time in recent clashes and could come back to hurt them once again.

Prediction: Minnesota 1-1 Kansas City

Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes