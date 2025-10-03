Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at Allianz Field.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Colorado Rapids last weekend. They were 1-0 down at the break, with Rafael Santos breaking the deadlock in first-half injury time. Nectarios Triantis equalized 20 minutes into the second half.
Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, faced a 4-1 thrashing away to Los Angeles Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil scored a first-half hat-trick, while Dejan Joveljic pulled one back. Diego Fagundez completed the rout on the hour-mark.
The loss left them in 14th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 27 points from 32 games. Minnesota United are third with 55 points to their name.
Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sporting Kansas City have 12 wins from 26 head-to-head games. Minnesota United were victorious nine times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those stalemates came in March 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 3-3 draw.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.
- Minnesota are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games, winning four games in this run.
- Six of Sporting Kansas' last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net and have also produced over 2.5 goals.
- Five of Minnesota's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Sporting Kansas have lost eight of their last nine league games.
Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Prediction
Minnesota United are winless in their last three games across competitions, having won three of the preceding four (one draw). However, they are the favorites here and will be expected to claim maximum points.
Sporting Kansas have lost their last four games on the bounce. Their defense has been leaky, having conceded at least two goals in their last nine league games.
Back the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 Sporting Kansas City
Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Minnesota United to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Minnesota to score over 1.5 goals