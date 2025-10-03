Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at Allianz Field.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Colorado Rapids last weekend. They were 1-0 down at the break, with Rafael Santos breaking the deadlock in first-half injury time. Nectarios Triantis equalized 20 minutes into the second half.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, faced a 4-1 thrashing away to Los Angeles Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil scored a first-half hat-trick, while Dejan Joveljic pulled one back. Diego Fagundez completed the rout on the hour-mark.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in 14th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 27 points from 32 games. Minnesota United are third with 55 points to their name.

Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have 12 wins from 26 head-to-head games. Minnesota United were victorious nine times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in March 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 3-3 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Minnesota are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games, winning four games in this run.

Six of Sporting Kansas' last seven league games have seen both sides find the back of the net and have also produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Minnesota's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sporting Kansas have lost eight of their last nine league games.

Ad

Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Prediction

Minnesota United are winless in their last three games across competitions, having won three of the preceding four (one draw). However, they are the favorites here and will be expected to claim maximum points.

Sporting Kansas have lost their last four games on the bounce. Their defense has been leaky, having conceded at least two goals in their last nine league games.

Ad

Back the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Minnesota to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More