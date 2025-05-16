Minnesota vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025 

Minnesota United will entertain St. Louis at Allianz Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday. The hosts will strive to conserve their spot in the standings, as the visitors will attempt to get their campaign off the ground.

Minnesota vs St. Louis Preview

Minnesota’s impressive winning streak screeched to a halt on Thursday (May 15) when they lost to Houston Dynamo 2-0 on the road. It was the hosts’ first setback in four outings, after a three-game winning run during which they scored eight goals against one conceded. Minnesota would need all three points to hold their spot.

The Loons sit third in the Western Conference table, tied on 22 points with fourth-placed Portland Timbers. Fifth-placed Los Angeles FC hold 21 points on the board. Minnesota could be outpaced by both teams if they suffer any slip-up in Saturday’s meeting. They had the better of St. Louis (4-1, 3-1) in the sides’ last two clashes.

St. Louis are struggling to get their campaign off the ground after more than a dozen matches played. They have recorded two wins in 13 games, drawing five and losing six, which leaves them 14th out of 15 teams in the Western Conference standings. St. Louis have defeated the hosts once, and it occurred on the road.

The visitors’ unpromising start to the season is raising the spectre of a possible repeat of last year’s dismal campaign. They finished 12th in the Western Conference and 24th overall and did not qualify for the playoffs. New coach Olof Mellberg is under pressure to steer the team from the rot, but he is yet to find success.

Minnesota vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met only four times, with Minnesota winning thrice and St. Louis once.

Minnesota have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Both Minnesota and St. Louis are yet to clinch the MLS Cup after 10 and five years of participation, respectively.

St. Louis have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Minnesota have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while St. Louis have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Minnesota – L-W-W-W-L, St. Louis – D-L-W-L-D.

Minnesota vs St. Louis Prediction

Minnesota will be looking to get back to winning ways following their previous defeat in view of strengthening their position in the table.

St. Louis are in search of confidence, which would require a great performance or positive result.

Minnesota are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Minnesota 3-1 St. Louis

Minnesota vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Minnesota to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Louis to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More