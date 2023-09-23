Minnesota vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Minnesota United entertain St. Louis City SC at Allianz Field in Major League Soccer on Sunday (September 24).

The two sides have met only once, in the reverse fixture, which ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts. Minnesota are in search of their first win in five outings, posting two draws and two losses. They're 18th in the overall standings, level on 27 points with Montreal. A win will move them close to the top 10.

The Loons are pushing to match their record from last season when they finished 11th and qualified for the playoffs. With five games remaining, it’s looking highly unlikely to recover lost ground, but they could make a statement by winning their remaining matches. Minnesota will hope to extend their unbeaten home streak.

St. Louis, meanwhile, are in the midst of a fairytale MLS campaign. The newcomers are leading the Western Conference with 50 points and are second in the overall standings, behind Cincinnati (59 points). St. Louis are almost certain of their qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup round one.

The visitors, though, are closely followed by four other teams who could snatch second spot at the end of matchday 31. The final lap of the campaign will be decisive for the top 10 teams, including Cincinnati, despite a nine-point lead atop the summit. St. Louis have a fight in their hands to stay their course.

Minnesota vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored eight times and conceded seven in their last five games.

Minnesota have won thrice in their last 10 league games.

St. Louis have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Minnesota have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the last five games, while St. Louis have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Minnesota: L-L-D-D-W; St. Louis: D-D-D-L-W

Minnesota vs St. Louis Prediction

Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Emanuel Reynoso have been outstanding for Minnesota, scoring eight and six goals respectively. However, the hosts will be without three players, including Robin Lod, due to injury.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Gioacchini has been St. Louis’ main attacking threat, scoring 10 goals, while German midfielder Eduard Lowen has provided 10 assists.

St. Louis are favoured to prevail based on their superior quality, team work, and momentum.

Prediction: Minnesota 1-2 St. Louis

Minnesota vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Louis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Louis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota to score - Yes