Minnesota vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Minnesota United FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at Allianz Field in the Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 25).

With one game in hand, the hosts could move into the top three by the end of the upcoming matchday. Minnesota are ninth with seven points – three behind second-placed Atlanta United and two behind third-placed New England Revolution. They're in search of their first domestic victory of the season.

The Loons kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win at Dallas before sharing the spoils 1-1 with New York RB at home. They beat Colorado 2-1 in their last game, becoming one of the few teams to register two away wins in three outings this term. However, Vancouver had the last say when the two sides last met.

The visitors are having a tepid start to their MLS campaign, with just two points from four games. Vancouver endured a chastening first two games, losing to SJ Earthquakes 2-1 in their season opener followed by another 2-1 defeat, against Salt Lake. They're yet to win on the road this season.

However, Blue-and-White, who won the 2022 Canadian Championship, are going strong in the CONCACAF Champions League. They outmuscled Honduran side Real Espana 7-3 to book their place in the quarterfinals. Manager Vanni Sartini says that they hope to extend their continental form to the MLS.

Minnesota vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have won twice in their last five clashes, with one game ending in a draw.

Minnesota have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five meetings with Vancouver at home.

Minnesota have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Vancouver have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Minnesota have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Vancouver have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Form Guide: Minnesota – W-D-W-L-L; Vancouver Whitecaps – D-L-D-W-L.

Minnesota vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The hosts are battling a mounting injury list, particularly at the heart of defence, with four confirmed absentees. Luis Amarilla and Bongokuhle Hlongwane have scored once apiece and are expected to deliver here.

New signing Alessandro Schopf has opened his account, scoring once, while Julian Gressel, who also joined in the offseason, boasts three assists. Good form and home advantage are on the side of Minnesota, who're expected to prevail.

Prediction: Minnesota 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Minnesota vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Minnesota

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vancouver - Yes

