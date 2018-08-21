Mino Raiola goes to war against Paul Scholes

Mino Raiola has hit out at Paul Scholes for his comments on Paul Pogba. The legendary footballer blasted the Manchester United captain after they lost to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pogba, after the 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove, said, “My attitude was not right. It has to be a big lesson for us. They had more hunger than us. I put myself first, that my attitude wasn’t right enough. We made mistakes we shouldn’t make.”

Scholes was shocked by what Pogba said after the defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and said, “I hope that is lost in translation. There is no defence for that comment, there is no defence for it. ‘You say it to yourself, don’t you? You’re constantly saying to yourself: “Attitude right, make sure it’s right.”

“You don’t need other people to tell you. You don’t need a manager to tell you that or your team-mates,” added Scholes.

Raiola has not taken to Twitter to protect his client. He sent out two tweets earlier today and claimed that Scholes does recognise the leadership qualities.

He tweeted: “Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill.”

The super agent did not stop there and tweeted about the player's willingness to leave Manchester United as well. The Frenchman is reportedly unhappy with Jose Mourinho was looking to leave the club this summer.

However, the manager and United CEO, Ed Woodward managed to convince him to stay. Barcelona were keen on signing him and also made a bid of '£45 million + Yerrt Mina + Andre Gomes' but it was rejected.

Raiola said, “Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club”

