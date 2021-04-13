Mino Raiola provides fresh update on Erling Haaland’s future

Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, has commented once again on his client's future at Borussia Dortmund. The Italian claims that Dortmund do not wish to sell the Norwegian this year, and that 'there is no war' between him and the club.

"I can confirm that I've been in Dortmund," Raiola said. "Michael Zorc - Dortmund's sporting director - made very clear that they don't want to sell Erling. I respect it but it doesn't mean that I agree. There is no war between me and Dortmund."

Haaland has emerged as the most sought-after footballer in Europe because of his incredible scoring record, both in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga. Raiola has said to have recently had discussions with Real Madrid and Barcelona about Haaland's.

However, Dortmund's club director has remained adamant that the 20-year-old will stay in Germany this year.

"I like to stick to what the contractual basis looks like and how the direct discussions were held last week. We have very clear plans to go into the new season with Erling," Michael Zorc said last week.

The interest in the Norwegian has not come from Spain alone. The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, and Chelsea have all also been linked with a move for the striker.

#mufc are guarded against entering into another saga with Dortmund for Erling Haaland. United will be urged to assess if he is a viable option, but exit the race quickly if the cost is too high so that other targets can be pursued #mulive [@lauriewhitwell, @David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 12, 2021

However, Erling Haaland currently has a 75m release clause in his contract, which can be activated in the summer of 2022. So, if a club wants to negotiate a transfer this summer, they will have to break the bank to convince Dortmund to sell the player.

Advertisement

I've never seen anyone like Erling Haaland at this club: Marco Reus

Erling Haaland (L) and Marco Reus

Ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus praised Erling Haaland's footballing ability.

"I've never seen anyone like Haaland at this club," Reus said. "He's unique and still very young. He's developed massively over the past six to nine months."

The German also talked about how Haaland's game had developed, particularly with he is playing with his back to defenders.

"He's become really good with the ball at his feet and with a defender at his back. That wasn't the case when he first joined us, but his achievements and goals give him an unbelievable power that helps us," Reus added.

Dortmund go into the second leg with a 2-1 deficit to overcome. Although they are the underdogs, Reus's away goal late in the first-leg may prove to be vital as they fight for a place in the final four of the Champions League.