Mino Raiola reveals Paul Pogba's amid Real Madrid links and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 21st December 2019

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Raiola reveals Pogba’s desire

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has stated that his client’s desire is to stay at Manchester United while also admitting that Real Madrid were interested in the Frenchman in the summer.

The French World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Real Madrid but Raiola has insisted that he wants to succeed at the Old Trafford and didn’t make a fuss when they didn’t let him go to the Santiago Bernabeu. Raiola said,

"Paul wants to be successful and happy and wants to win prizes, and he would love to do that with Manchester United."

"OK, there was big interest from Real Madrid and Manchester didn't let him go. We didn't make a fuss about it, and he didn't make a fuss about it because I work in accordance with the player.

Alderweireld signs extension

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur, which will keep him at the club until 2023. The Belgian’s previous contract was set to end at the conclusion of this season and there were rumours of him wanting to leave but the arrival of Jose Mourinho has changed that. Alderweireld said,

"There is no place I can be happier. "I couldn't see myself playing for another team."

Xhaka linked to Hertha Berlin

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to Hertha Berlin, according to ESPN. According to the report, he is in talks with the German outfit over a possible move in the January transfer window.

The Swiss midfielder joined the Gunners for €45 million in 2016 but could now move from the Emirates for a fee in the region of €20-30 million.