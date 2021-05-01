Mino Raiola suggests a swap deal between Manchester United and Real Madrid superstars - Reports

Football super-agent Mino Raiola has suggested an audacious swap deal between Manchester United and Real Madrid. The players involved in this deal are Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba has been rumored to be leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid over recent seasons. However, the deal never materialized. The Frenchman has always spoken of wanting a "new challenge" but still finds himself at Old Trafford.

Eden Hazard, on the other hand, joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for €150 million. However, the Belgian has failed to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane's plans, with fans and media questioning his lack of attitude.

Could Mino Raiola's suggested deal between Manchester United and Real Madrid happen?

Mino Raiola has suggested that anything is possible in the world of football transfers, and nothing can be ruled out. Raiola believes that if Real Madrid and Manchester United want a deal, he will move forward with it.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Mino Raiola had the following to say:

"I think that nothing is impossible, but football depends on the day. As it is. And you have to be flexible to think of all the possibilities."

"And if tomorrow Real Madrid wants to make a Hazard-Pogba change? It is just an example. And if all four parties like it, why not?"

Pogba and Hazard were two of the Premier League's best players. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mino Raiola also said that there was a slight possibility that Paul Pogba could have joined Real Madrid even before. The current Manchester United player is notorious for having phases of unhappiness with his employers.

When asked why Paul Pogba hasn't joined Real Madrid yet, Raiola said:

"It is a question to ask Madrid. Later, it is very difficult for United and Madrid to understand each other for a great transfer, because strong clubs do not want to sell strong players to other strong clubs."

On paper, Eden Hazard's move to Manchester United, sending Paul Pogba to Real Madrid, looks tempting. The Red Devils have always wanted a pure winger to let Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford play through the middle.

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, has always idolized Zinedine Zidane and would love to play with his hero one day. With Modric, Kroos and Casimiro not getting any younger, signing Paul Pogba would make sense for Real Madrid.