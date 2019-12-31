Mino Raiola takes subtle digs at Manchester United over Paul Pogba's future

Mino Raiola is not known to mince his words about a player or even a football club. One of Raiola's biggest clients Paul Pogba currently plays for Manchester United and is seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

Pogba, 26 spent his early years at the Manchester United academy and has great respect for the club. Thus, that is potentially one of the reasons the French superstar has never come out in the open, admitting his desire to leave the club. However, Raiola never misses a chance to remind the Red Devils of their current troubles.

In a recent interview with La Republica (via Sky Sports), Raiola said that he would not bring any top player at Manchester United right now as the club manages to find a way to ruin the player. Raiola went on to say that Pogba deserves to play in a title-winning side. When asked if the Frenchman should continue continue playing for the Old Trafford outfit, he replied,

Yes I can, but in a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the Champions League. Is that strange? Am I the only one that's worried? Is the owner not worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about that. I'm worried about that for my player. I'm not a fan of Manchester United but I have a very direct interest. Clearly they are not where they think they should be.

Pogba is still linked with a move to Real Madrid

One of the clubs chasing Paul Pogba's transfer is Real Madrid who are being coached by Zinedine Zidane. It is believed that the latter is adamant about signing his compatriot next summer and sees him as the ideal player to bolster his team's midfield.

A January move to the Spanish capital looks dead for Pogba but the Los Blancos would most certainly come back with an offer next summer which may be difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward to reject.