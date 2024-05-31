Mirandes vs Amorebieta prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2023-24

Mirandes and Amorebieta will battle for three points on the final matchday of the La Liga 2 campaign on Sunday (June 2). The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Albacete last weekend.

They went behind to Juan Ros' 45th-minute strike but were ahead seven minutes into the second half, courtesy of goals from Javier Morton and Jonathan Gomez. Alberto Quiles drew the game level in the 68th minute.

Amorebeta, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Espanyol. The draw left the Blues in 19th spot, having garnered 45 points from 41 games. Mirandes are one point better off in 18th, making this game a crucial relegation six-pointer.

Mirandes vs Amorebieta Head-to-Head

Amorebieta have three wins from the last 10 head-to-head games, Mirandes were victorious on four occasions, while three games ended in a share of the spoils. Their most recent clash in September 2023 saw Amorebieta claim a 2-0 home win.

Mirandes form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Amorebieta form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Mirandes vs Amorebieta Team News

Mirandes

Sergio Barcia is ruled out with a knee injury, Pablo Ramon is a doubt, while Barbu is suspended following accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Sergio Barca

Doubtful: Pablo Ramon

Suspension: Barbu

Amorebeta

Felix Garreta and Angel Troncho are ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Felix Garreta, Angel Troncho

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Mirandes vs Amorebieta Predicted XIs

Mirandes (3-4-3): Ramon Ramirez (GK); Pablo Tomeo, Tachi, Juan Alcedo; Jonathan Gomez, Alberto Reina, Mathis Lachuer, Ilyas Chaira; Gabri Martinez, Javier Marton, Carlos Martin

Amorebieta (4-4-2): Jonmi Magunagoitia (GK); Daniel Lasure Briz, Josep Gaya, Unai Bustinza, Alvaro Nunez; Jon Morcillo, Kwasi Sibo, Erik Moran, Josue Dorrio; Iker Unzueta, Eneko Jauregi

La Liga 2 is entering its final day with a keen battle in the race to avoid the drop. Three teams have already been relegated, with just one spot left up for grabs in the Segunda Division.

Just one point separates Mirandes and Amorebieta, and whichever team wins this game will preserve their status in the league. Mirandes have home advantage in their favour and need just a point to avoid the drop.

The high stakes involved means both sides could play cautiously. Hence, expect the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Mirandes 0-0 Amorebieta