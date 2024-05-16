Mirandes vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2024

The Spanish Segunda Division returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Mirandes and Elche go head-to-head at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva on Friday. Sebastian Beccacece’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last four away matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Mirandes suffered a huge blow in their battle for survival last weekend when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Racing Santander.

This followed a 1-0 loss against Real Valladolid at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva on May 4 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 44 points from 39 matches, Mirandes are currently 18th in the Segunda Division table, three points above 19th-placed Alcorcon in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Elche’s poor late-season form continued last time out as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Huesca on home turf.

Beccacece’s men have failed to win seven of their last eight matches — losing five and claiming two draws — a run which has threatened to derail their push for a promotion playoff spot.

With 58 points from 39 matches, Elche are currently eighth in the Segunda Division table, three points behind sixth-placed Racing Santander in the final playoff spot.

Mirandes vs Elche Head-To-Head

With five wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Mirandes hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Elche have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Mirandes Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Elche Form Guide: L-L-D-W-D

Mirandes vs Elche Team News

Mirandes

Pablo Ramón has been sidelined with a muscle injury and is out of contention for the hosts. Sergio Barcia is currently suspended.

Injured: Pablo Ramón

Suspended: Sergio Barcia

Elche

Mourad El Ghezouani is suspended and will play no part in Friday’s game. On the injury front, Elche will be without Borja Garcés, who is out with a muscle problem.

Injured: Borja Garcés

Suspended: Mourad El Ghezouani

Mirandes vs Elche Predicted XI

Mirandes Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ramón Juan; Houboulang Mendes, Barbu, Pablo Tomeo; Juan María Alcedo, Alberto Reina, Alberto Rodriguez Baro, Jonathan Gómez; Carlos Martín, Antonino La Gumina, Gabri Martinez

Elche Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matías Dituro; Josan, Mario Gaspar, Pedro Bigas, Sergio Carreira; Sergio Bermejo, Nicolas Castro, Jhegson Méndez, Tete Morente; Nicolas Fernandez Mercau, Óscar Plano

Mirandes vs Elche Prediction

Given the stakes of Friday’s game for Mirandes and Elche, we anticipate a thrilling contest with both sides going all out in search of the win.

Both sides head into the weekend in similar form and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Mirandes 1-1 Elche