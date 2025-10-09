Mirandes vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Mirandes will host Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side have had a disappointing start to their season and could end the gameweek at the bottom of the pile should they lose on Saturday.

They picked up a hard-fought point in their 1-1 draw away at Real Valladolid last weekend, taking a one-goal lead into the break following Ismael Barea's strike, with the Real Betis loanee opening his account for the club before their opponents leveled the scores 15 minutes from normal time.

Leganes, meanwhile, have struggled to readjust to life in the second tier after spending last season in the Spanish top flight. They, however, returned to winning ways last time out as they beat Andorra 2-1 on the road, with Duk and Naim Garcia netting a quickfire double early in the second half before their opponents pulled one back four minutes from normal time to trigger a tense finish to the contest.

The visitors sit 13th in the table but are only two points above their weekend opponents and will be keen to at least retain that advantage on Saturday.

Mirandes vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Mirandes and Leganes. The hosts have won just one of those games, while the visitors have won seven times, with their other four contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last March, which the visitors won 4-0.

Mirandes' sole win in this fixture came back in November 2014 when they beat Leganes 1-0 in the league.

Leganes have the joint-third-best defensive record in the Spanish top flight this term, with a goal concession tally of seven.

Mirandes vs Leganes Prediction

Los Rojillos have registered two wins, two losses and two draws in their last six games and will be targeting consistency in the coming weeks. They have, however, lost all three of their home games this season and will first look to rectify that this weekend.

Los Pepineros' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they should take inspiration from that on Saturday. They have been solid on the road this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Mirandes 1-2 Leganes

Mirandes vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leganes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

