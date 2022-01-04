Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

The Copa del Rey continues this week and will see Mirandes host La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.

Mirandes beat San Roque de Lepe 3-0 in their opening Copa del Rey game early last month courtesy of a brace from Alejandro Marques and a goal from Marcos Olguin. The hosts then beat fellow La Liga 2 side CD Lugo in their next cup clash.

Mirandes have come further in the competition than they did last season. They will now be looking to advance in the competition as they go toe-to-toe with a top-flight side.

Rayo Vallecano beat CD Guijuelo on penalties in the first round of their cup run. The visitors were grossly wasteful in their finishing and could easily have won the game in normal time. However, they made light work of Bergantinos in their second game, beating the fourth-tier side 3-1.

Rayo Vallecano were knocked out in the last 16 of last season's cup competition by Barcelona and will be looking to go a step further this time around.

Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two teams last met in a league clash last season. Mirandes won the game 1-0.

Mirandes Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Rayo Vallecano (All Competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Mirandes

There are no known injured or suspended players ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rayo Vallecano

Unai Lopez came off injured against Atletico Madrid last time out and is unavailable. The midfielder joins Martín Merquelanz, Ivan Arboleda and Alvaro Garcia on the injured list for the visitors.

Injured: Martín Merquelanz, Ivan Arboleda, Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Mirandes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Raul Lizoain; Sergio Carreira, Victor Sanchis, Anderson Arroyo, Imanol Garcia de Albeniz; Cesar Gelabert, Riccardo Capellini, Rodrigo Riquelme; Haissem Hassan, Roger Brugue, Alejandro Marques

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Iván Balliu, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Catena, Fran García; Óscar Valentín, Santi Comesana; Isi Palazón, Óscar Trejo, Kevin Rodrigues; Sergi Guardiola

Mirandes vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Mirandes have lost just two games in their last eight across all competitions. However, their home form has been far from impressive with just three wins in their last 10 home games.

Rayo Vallecano are performing fairly well of late, with the same record as their hosts, two losses in their last eight games across all competitions. The La Liga outfit should have just enough to get the win in what is expected to be a closely-contested clash.

Prediction: Mirandes 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

