Mirassol vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025

Mirassol will host Fluminense at the Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirão Série A campaign. The fixture was initially scheduled to take place in July but was postponed due to Fluminense’s involvement in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Mirassol were outmatched and outclassed as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Corinthians last time out to mark only their fifth loss of the season after 26 games played. The hosts, who are currently sixth on the league table, have now lost two and drawn one of their last three games after losing just one of the previous 12 and will be keen to return to winning ways this midweek to perhaps continue their fairytale debut season in the top flight.

Fluminense picked up a thumping 3-0 home win over Atlético Mineiro in their last league outing to make it four league games unbeaten and move to seventh place in the league table, just five points behind Wednesday's hosts. The visitors have had inconsistent spells in various stages of the season but will head into the final months hoping to improve on that and earn Copa Libertadores qualification.

Mirassol vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Mirassol have scored 42 goals in 26 league games played so far. Only Flamengo (50) have scored more in the Serie A this season.

Fluminense have scored 33 goals across 25 league games played so far, equaling their entire goal tally by the end of last season in the Brazilian top flight.

The hosts are one of only two teams in the league yet to lose at home this season with seven wins and five draws from 12 games.

Mirassol vs Fluminense Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into this midweek clash but Leão da Alta will receive a huge boost from their home advantage and will be optimistic to avoid defeat.

Tricolor will hope to take advantage of their considerably better quality and stronger recent form, but will need to be at their best to get a win on the road.

Prediction: Mirassol 1-1 Fluminense

Mirassol vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Mirassol's last six home games)

