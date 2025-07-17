Mirassol vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Mirassol will host Santos at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side endured a slow start to life in the league this season, but have found their feet over the past few weeks and are now pushing for the top half of the pile in their debut top-flight campaign.

They picked up a good point in their 1-1 draw with Palmeiras last time out, falling behind less than 10 minutes after the restart before Francisco Da Costa came off the bench to level things up from close range on his debut for the club.

Santos, meanwhile, have had mixed results upon returning to the Brasileirao Serie A this season, although performances in recent outings have improved. They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win over league leaders Flamengo in their last match, with Neymar scoring a tidy winner in the 84th minute to register his first strike for the club since early March.

The visitors sit two places and four points behind their weekend opponents in the league standings and will be keen to close the gap on Saturday.

Mirassol vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Mirassol and Santos. The hosts have won just one of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 10 times, with their other three contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a Paulista Serie A1 clash earlier in the year, which the visitors won 2-1 to record a fifth consecutive unbeaten outing in this fixture.

Mirassol have the best offensive and defensive records of any team in the bottom half of the Brasileirao Serie A this term, with 18 goals scored and 13 conceded.

Peixe are one of four teams in the Brazilian top-flight this season without a draw on the road.

Mirassol vs Santos Prediction

Leão da Alta are undefeated in their last five matches, picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They are unbeaten on home turf in the league table this season and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Santos have won three of their last four competitive outings after winning just one of their previous 12. They have picked up results in each of their last two games on the road and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Mirassol 2-2 Santos

Mirassol vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

