Mirassol vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Mirassol and Vasco da Gama will battle for three points in a Brasileirao Serie A round 18 clash on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Vitoria at the same venue last weekend. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Edson Carioca breaking the deadlock for the hosts in the sixth minute while Baralhas equalized seven minutes later.

Vasco da Gama, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, albeit in a goalless draw away to CSA in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil round-of-16 tie in midweek.

They will turn their attention to the league scene, where their last game saw them play out a 1-1 draw away to Internacional.

The stalemate left them in 16th spot in the standings, having garnered 15 points from as many games. Mirassol are seventh with 25 points to their name.

Mirassol vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Five of Mirassol's last six games have been level at the break.

Vasco da Gama are winless in their last six games across competitions, drawing each of the last four.

Mirassol are unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning five games in this run.

Five of Vasco's last six games have produced fewer than three goals.

Six of Mirassol's last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Vasco's last five competitive games have produced an average of 12.2 corner kicks.

Ten of Mirassol's last 12 home games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Mirassol vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Mirassol gained promotion to the Brazilian top flight for the first time in their history following their second-placed finish in Serie B last season. They have adapted to the big time without flinching and are in the race for the Copa Libertadores qualification as they are just one point behind the top six.

Vasco da Gama, for their part, have less lofty ambitions, with goal difference all that separates them from the bottom four.

We expect the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Mirassol 2-1 Vasco da Gama

Mirassol vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mirassol to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

