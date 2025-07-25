Mirassol vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025 

Mirassol and Vitoria will battle for three points in a Brasileirao Serie A clash on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Ceara in midweek. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Chico breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute while Negueba doubled the visitors' lead six minutes later.
Vitoria, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Sport Recife. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Erick opening the scoring for the hosts in the 54th minute. A dramatic end to the game saw Romarinho equalize in the 89th minute before scoring another equalizer in the ninth minute of injury time after Renzo Lopez had restored the hosts' lead in the fourth minute of injury time.
The stalemate left the Bahia outfit in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 16 points from as many games. Mirassol are seventh with 24 points to their name.
Mirassol vs Vitoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both sides have one win apiece from the last three head-to-head games. Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when both sides shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Serie B.
- Mirassol are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (five wins).
- Five of Mirassol's last six games have prodiced under 2.5 goals.
- Eight of Vitoria's last nine games have produed less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Four of Mirassol's last five games have been level at the break.
- Vitoria have won just one of their last 10 games across competitions (five losses).
Mirassol vs Vitoria Prediction
Mirassol are in good form and will fancy their chances of keeping their unbeaten run going. They have won their last three home games on the bounce while five of their last six home games have witnessed goals at both ends.
Vitoria sit two points and two places above the relegation zone but their position is made more untenable by the fact that they have played more games than all the sides below them.
Backing the hosts to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Mirassol 1-0 Vitoria
Mirassol vs Vitoria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Mirassol to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half