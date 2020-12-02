Misfiring Real Madrid risk dropping down to Europa League after Shakhtar Donetsk defeat

The group stage of the UEFA Champions League is gradually reaching its business end, but very few teams have secured qualification to the knockout stage of the competition. One of the teams in this position is Real Madrid. Not only have the Blancos failed to progress to the next stage, but they are also not even top of their group.

Zinedine Zidane and his charges have made a slow start to the season both in the La Liga and in Europe. They currently sit fourth in La Liga and are also behind Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk in their UEFA Champions League group.

Real Madrid were three points ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk before Tuesday’s crucial clash against the Ukrainian side, but are now facing relegation to the Europa League.

With a single game left to play in the group stages, Real Madrid must now beat Borussia Monchengladbach in their last group game to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

It was a lifeless performance from Zinedine Zidane’s side against Shakhtar Donetsk and the 2-0 loss even looks flattering to the Spanish giants. Ahead of the game, Zidane had described the match as a 'cup final' and called on his charges to put in a good performance.

“Our destiny is in our own hands and we've got another cup final tomorrow night. We've got two cup finals to come in the Champions League and tomorrow's is the most important game in the group because these three points could see us progress to the next round," the Frenchman said in his pre-game conference, as quoted by Realmadrid.com.

However, despite his rallying cry, Real Madrid were totally outplayed by Shakhtar Donetsk. Once Dentinho opened the scoring for Shakhtar, it was clear there was no way back for the Spanish giants.

Zinedine Zidane has lost as many #UCL group stage games (2) in 2020/21 as in his previous three Champions League group stage campaigns combined as Real Madrid manager. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MypRJ0MY0A — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Real Madrid have to beat Borussia Monchengladbach to remain in the UCL

Shakhtar proved to be a very tough side and really presented a big test to Zidane’s men. The Ukrainian champions are perennial Champions League campaigners and are used to qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

By the 82nd minute of the game, Real Madrid had seen their chances of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage take a major hit when Manor Solomon doubled Shakhtar’s lead.

After their win against Madrid on Tuesday, Shakhtar are now favourites to advance to the next stage of the competition.

It is now do-or-die for Zidane’s side in their last group game against Borussia Monchengladbach. The Spanish giants will have to pick up all three points to avoid dropping down to the Europa League.