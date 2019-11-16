Missing out on Champions League will be a huge blow for Tottenham, claims Harry Redknapp

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 16 Nov 2019, 23:03 IST SHARE

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp is one of the best managers Tottenham Hotspur have ever had and he boasts a sound understanding of the game. The English manager was talking to Sky Sports News when he was quizzed about Tottenham's horrid start to the new season.

"It's strange, you have spells when things don't go your way but I really thought they would push Liverpool and Manchester City close for the title this season."

"At the moment they are looking like they are going to struggle to even make the top four. It would be a massive blow if they didn't make the Champions League, the money that has been invested in the training ground and the stadium, anything less than Champions League qualification would be a poor season.

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table with as many points. They have won none of their last 5 games in the league and have dropped points from a winning position in each of their last 3 matches.

Mauricio Pochettino's job is reportedly on the line but the fans are yet to turn on the manager. Many still believe that Tottenham are just in a rough patch and can still make it to the top 4 despite being 11 points behind 4th-placed Manchester City.