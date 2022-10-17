"Missing in yet another big game," "Disgrace, wish we never signed him" - Barcelona attacker gets branded a 'bottler' for making no impact in 3-1 Real Madrid loss

Barcelona fans are not pleased with the attacking output displayed in their loss to Real Madrid during their El Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. While many of the Blaugrana players were slammed for an underwhelming performance, the fans singled out Robert Lewandowski for his sloppy display in front of the goal.

The forward was vital for the lone goal from the visitors, as he guided the ball into Ferran Torres' feet for the former Manchester City forward to score. However, his own goalscoring was found wanting, as Lewandowski managed six shots at goal without putting any into the back of the net.

This saw fans take to Twitter and slam the new Barcelona signing for lacking finishing quality and failing to secure the required goals against a more potent Real Madrid side. Here is a selection of tweets:

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC I still don’t understand why Xavi rested Lewandowski for this Clasico. Barcelona could’ve used his help today. Just weird. I still don’t understand why Xavi rested Lewandowski for this Clasico. Barcelona could’ve used his help today. Just weird.

B @JackyBooooy the first ballon d’or polak ? Lewandowski vs Real madridthe first ballon d’or polak ? Lewandowski vs Real madrid 🔥 the first ballon d’or polak ? https://t.co/dgNLR5lJ9w

Gina 🏆 @Serginaoo The difference between Benzema and Lewandowski in this Clásico is staggering. The difference between Benzema and Lewandowski in this Clásico is staggering. https://t.co/QE707rSb9X

Rk @RkFutbol Robert Lewandowski vs Real Madrid 2022 Away | Best 9 of the generation? Lewangoalski Robert Lewandowski vs Real Madrid 2022 Away | Best 9 of the generation? Lewangoalski🔥🇵🇱 https://t.co/xXDuEaDCd0

Danik @DanikRM_ Lewandowski en partidos importantes Lewandowski en partidos importantes https://t.co/rzif6WLwMl

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Lewandowski missing in yet another big game while Benzema who was having a draught steps up when Real Madrid needed him the most. Football is about stepping up at the important moments! Lewandowski missing in yet another big game while Benzema who was having a draught steps up when Real Madrid needed him the most. Football is about stepping up at the important moments!

tejas 💙🔴 🎗️ @Blaugranaism Lewandowski deserves barça, for a moment i felt bad for him to be fooled, but this bottler deserves these bunch of bottlers w him Lewandowski deserves barça, for a moment i felt bad for him to be fooled, but this bottler deserves these bunch of bottlers w him

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Lewandowski is a disgrace, wish we never signed him Lewandowski is a disgrace, wish we never signed him

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in El Clasico clash

Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo were clinical in Los Blancos' subjugation of a stumbling Blaugrana side that struggled to score. The dominant Spaniards beat their eternal rivals in the conquest to move to the top of the La Liga table in style.

It has not been a good series of games for Barcelona of late, as they are currently sitting on the verge of yet another season in the Europa League.

In the midweek, Xavi Hernandez and his men were lucky to gain a point against Inter in the Champions League, who now sit above them in their group. While the Camp Nou faithful were hoping for an improved performance against Real Madrid, they had to make do with yet another troubling result.

The Blaugrana stumbled against Vinicius Junior's vibrance on the left flank, as the forward meandered his way through their defense time and again. He was a notable architect in their first two goals, sealing the deal with precise passes that led to eventual strikes for Benzema and Valverde.

While he did not pick up a goal or assist, his ruthlessness on the flank put Barca on the back foot and guided the Madridistas to an important win.

Xavi's men did come back with a goal from Ferran Torres to halve the score late in the game, with only seven minutes of normal time left. Yet, the Blaugrana could not keep their defensive errors away, conceding a penalty in injury time, which Rodrygo went ahead to convert.

