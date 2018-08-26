Mitrović and Schürrle star as Fulham vanquish Burnley in a 4-2 thriller

Fulham's Kevin McDonald (left) and Matthew Lowton of Burnley (right) during the match

It was most definitely an exciting Sunday for avid Premier League fanatics as newcomers Fulham took on Europa League contenders Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Ivorian midfielder Jean Michaël Seri got the game up and running in the 4th minute after blazing the ball past Joe Hart right at the edge of the penalty area. It only took Burnley 6 minutes to equalize, however, with Jeff Hendrick slotting the ball into the back of the net via an Aaron Lennon cross.

Things were looking intense, with fans expecting the match to ultimately end up in a draw until ex-Newcastle man and current Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrović decided to change Fulham's fate with a thumping header to make it 2-1 in the 36th minute.

Just two minutes later, the Serb doubled the lead with yet another header, this time assisted by loanee striker Luciano Vietto. Promising English central defender James Tarkowski managed to pull one back for the Clarets in the 41st minute, making it 3-2, and anyone's game to lose.

André Schürrle bags his first Fulham goal just three games into his PL return

Come the 83rd minute, German international André Schürrle (on loan from Borussia Dortmund) decided to widen the gap, securing the Cottager's fourth with yet another header.

Sean Dyche decided to utilize all three substitutions, with Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes, and Charlie Taylor coming on for Stephen Ward, Chris Wood, and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson respectively.

Slaviša Jokanović also decided to change his lineup during the course of the match, with Joe Bryan, Tom Cairney and André Schürrle making way for Calum Chambers, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon.

This result means that Fulham gets their first points of this campaign, slotting up to 12th place, while Burnley drops down one place into the relegation zone (18th).