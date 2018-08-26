Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mitrović and Schürrle star as Fulham vanquish Burnley in a 4-2 thriller

Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
News
221   //    26 Aug 2018, 22:43 IST

Enter capt
Fulham's Kevin McDonald (left) and Matthew Lowton of Burnley (right) during the match

It was most definitely an exciting Sunday for avid Premier League fanatics as newcomers Fulham took on Europa League contenders Burnley at Craven Cottage.

Ivorian midfielder Jean Michaël Seri got the game up and running in the 4th minute after blazing the ball past Joe Hart right at the edge of the penalty area. It only took Burnley 6 minutes to equalize, however, with Jeff Hendrick slotting the ball into the back of the net via an Aaron Lennon cross.

Things were looking intense, with fans expecting the match to ultimately end up in a draw until ex-Newcastle man and current Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrović decided to change Fulham's fate with a thumping header to make it 2-1 in the 36th minute.

Just two minutes later, the Serb doubled the lead with yet another header, this time assisted by loanee striker Luciano Vietto. Promising English central defender James Tarkowski managed to pull one back for the Clarets in the 41st minute, making it 3-2, and anyone's game to lose.

Ente
André Schürrle bags his first Fulham goal just three games into his PL return

Come the 83rd minute, German international André Schürrle (on loan from Borussia Dortmund) decided to widen the gap, securing the Cottager's fourth with yet another header.

Sean Dyche decided to utilize all three substitutions, with Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes, and Charlie Taylor coming on for Stephen Ward, Chris Wood, and Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson respectively.

Slaviša Jokanović also decided to change his lineup during the course of the match, with Joe Bryan, Tom Cairney and André Schürrle making way for Calum Chambers, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon.

This result means that Fulham gets their first points of this campaign, slotting up to 12th place, while Burnley drops down one place into the relegation zone (18th).

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Burnley Andre Schurrle Aleksandar Mitrovic London Premier League Teams
Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Preview, head to head, team...
RELATED STORY
Looking at how Fulham have fared in this transfer window
RELATED STORY
How Fulham are slowly becoming a force to reckon with
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 3-1 Fulham: 3 Talking points from the London Derby
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 5-0 Burnley: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Reports: Joe Hart set to join Burnley
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 5-0 Burnley: Three things Arsenal did right in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Burnley season preview
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 5-0 Burnley: 3 positives Arsenal can carry to the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal players' ratings for their 5-0 victory over Burnley
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us