Mizoram and Manipur reach final of Subroto Cup U14 Sub Junior Boys

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 25 // 27 Aug 2019, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram playing against Betkuchi High School, Assam

New Delhi, August 27, 2019: The semi-finals of Subroto Cup International Football tournament U14 Sub-Junior Boys took place on Day 8. The first semi-final, saw defending champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur defeat Estiqlal School, Afghanistan 4-2 in a tie-breaker. In a closely contested match, both teams were unable to score even after extra-time leaving it to be decided vide a shoot-out.

In the second semi-final, Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram beat Betkuchi High School, Assam 2-1, in a match, which could have swung anyway, at Pathways World School, Gurugram. Saidan School opened the scoring through Navin Ramengmawia (2) in the 25th minute. In a match where, every piece of ball had to be fought for, Assam equalized in the 47th minute, through substitute Luis Saikia (12), who replaced Nixon Brahma in the 41st minute. Assam’s valiant attempt was soon responded by Hunmawia (7), who scored in the final (50th) minute of the match.

The Final is to be played on August 29, 2019. The final match:

Saidan Secondary School (Kolasib) Mizoram vs Unique Model Academy (Imphal), Manipur

In Semi-Final 2:

Unique Model Academy – 0 defeated Estiqlal School, Afghanistan – 0; Penalties: 4 – 2

In Semi-Final 2:

Saidan Secondary School (Kolasib) Mizoram – 2 (Navin L Ramengmawia 25’, Hunmawia 50’) defeated Betkuchi High School, Assam – 1(Luis Saikia 47’)