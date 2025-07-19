Mjallby vs AIK Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

The action continues in round 16 of the Swedish Allsvenskan as Mjallby and AIK go head-to-head at the Strandvallen on Sunday. Having failed to win the last seven meetings between the two teams, Anders Torstensson’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Mjallby maintained their fine run of results last Monday when they saw off a late comeback scare to secure a 2-1 victory over Sirius at the Studenternas IP.

Torstensson’s side have gone nine back-to-back matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since losing 2-1 against AIK in May’s reverse fixture.

Mjallby have picked up 37 points from their 16 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit top of the league table, four points above second-placed Hammarby.

Over in Stockholm City, AIK returned to winning ways last time out as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Degerfors at the Strawberry Arena.

Before that, Mikkjal Kjartansson Thomassen’s men snapped their three-game losing streak courtesy of a 3-0 win over Goteborg on June 29, one week before crashing back to earth in a 2-0 defeat against Halmstads.

AIK have won nine of their 16 Allsvenskan matches so far while losing twice and claiming five draws to collect 32 points and sit third in the league standings.

Mjallby vs AIK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, AIK hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Mjallby have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

AIK are unbeaten in their last seven games against Thomassen’s men, picking up five wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat in July 2022.

Mjallby are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat at home in the league this season, claiming five wins and two draws from their seven matches so far.

AIK have won just one of their most recent six away games in the league while losing twice and picking up three draws since the start of May.

Mjallby vs AIK Prediction

Mjallby have enjoyed a solid campaign so far and will fancy themselves to snap their seven-game winless run against AIK this weekend.

Thomassen’s side have had a mixed spell in recent weeks, winning just three of their last eight league matches, and we see them struggling at the Strandvallen.

Prediction: Mjallby 2-1 AIK

Mjallby vs AIK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mjallby to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of AIK’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last five games)

