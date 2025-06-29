Mjallby vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2025

League leaders Mjallby will welcome Malmo to Strandvallen in the Allsvenskan on Monday. The hosts have 30 points from 13 games, the same as second-placed Hammarby. Di blåe are in fifth place with 22 points.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last five league games and defeated Värnamo 2-0 at home in their previous outing. Substitute Alexander Johansson bagged a second-half brace. They met Elfsborg in a friendly earlier this month and recorded a 1-0 win.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games in their previous outing, recording a 3-0 home win over Häcken. Johan Karlsson and Kenan Busuladžić added goals in the first half, while Isaac Kiese Thelin added the third goal in the 85th minute.

Mjallby vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 23 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. The league leaders have seven wins, and six games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Allsvenskan this season, scoring 27 goals.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record, conceding 10 goals.

The league leaders are on a five-game winning streak at home in the Allsvenskan, keeping three clean sheets.

Malmo have won just one of their last five away games in the league, drawing two.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The hosts have four wins in that period.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in this fixture, with that triumph registered at home last season.

Mjallby vs Malmo Prediction

The league leaders have suffered just one of their last 11 league outings, while recording nine wins. They have won their last five home games, scoring 11 goals. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in this fixture, recording two consecutive wins.

Himmelsblått have failed to score in three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games.

Considering the league leaders' home form and recent record in this fixture, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Mjallby 2-1 Malmo

Mjallby vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mjallby to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

