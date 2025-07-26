Mjallby vs Sirius Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Mjallby will aim to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table when they play host to Sirius at the Strandvallen on Sunday. Having failed to win their last eight meetings, Andreas Engelmark’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure their first league victory since June 1.

Ad

Mjallby maintained their fine run of results last Sunday when they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over AIK on home turf.

Anders Torstensson’s side have gone 10 back-to-back games without defeat across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since losing 2-1 versus AIK in May.

Mjallby have picked up 40 points from their 17 Allsvenskan matches so far to lead the way at the top of the table, four points above second-placed Hammarby.

Ad

Trending

Sirius, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the danger zone as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Goteborg at the Studenternas IP last weekend.

Engelmark’s men have failed to win seven of their most recent eight Allsvenskan games, losing six and claiming one draw, with a 3-1 victory over AIK on June 1 being the exception.

Sirius have picked up 13 points from their 16 league matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, one point behind 13th-placed Degerfors just outside the relegation zone.

Ad

Mjallby vs Sirius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mjallby have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 21 meetings between the two teams.

Sirius have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Mjallby are on an eight-game unbeaten run against Engelmark’s men, picking up seven wins and one draw since a narrow 3-2 defeat in November 2021.

Sirius have failed to win any of their last seven Allsvenskan away games, losing four and claiming three draws since March’s 2-1 victory at Varnamo.

Mjallby are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat at home in the league, having secured six wins and two draws from their eight games so far.

Ad

Mjallby vs Sirius Prediction

High-flying Mjallby will be excited to go up against a floundering Sirius side who find themselves languishing in the danger zone.

Torstensson’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season and we are backing them to ease to a comfortable victory this weekend.

Prediction: Mjallby 3-1 Sirius

Mjallby vs Sirius Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mjallby to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More