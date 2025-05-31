Mjallby vs Varnamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2025

It's the first versus the last in the Swedish top flight as Mjallby host Varnamo at the Strandvallen on Sunday, hoping to consolidate their position atop the league standings. With eight wins and three draws from 12 games so far, the Solvesborg outfit are currently in first position in the league with 27 points, level with Hammarby but ahead by virtue of more goals scored.
After three consecutive top-flight wins - vs Djurgarden (3-1), Brommapojkarna (1-0) and Hammarby (2-1) - Anders Torstensson's side came back down to earth with a 1-1 stalemate against Norrkoping.
Ludwig Thorell fired the visitors in front after 43 minutes, but Arnor Traustason pulled Norrkoping level with only five minutes of normal time remaining. With Hammarby winning their clash on the day, Mjallby's lead was wiped out.
On the other hand, Varnamo are still searching for their first win of the league campaign, having drawn thrice and lost eight from 11 games thus far. Interestingly, all three of their stalemates have come in their last four outings alone, including a 1-1 draw to Osters last weekend.
Ajdin Zeljkovic fired Arne Sandstø's side ahead after just eight minutes, but Lars Bergquist leveled the scores in the 90th minute to deny Varnamo a three-pointer.
Mjallby vs Varnamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been eight clashes between the sides in history, with both teams winning thrice each.
- Mjallby and Varnamo have drawn just twice in history, including a 1-1 stalemate in their most recent encounter in September 2024.
- In their previous four home games against Varnamo, Mjallby have won just once: a narrow 1-0 victory in May 2015.
- After failing to score in a 4-0 loss to Varnamo back in October 2015, Mjallby have struck in their last six matches in the fixture.
- Varnamo are winless in their campaign, the only team in the Swedish top flight with such an unwanted distinction.
Mjallby vs Varnamo Prediction
Anders Torstensson's side are the favorites to win this contest, given the contrasting form of these sides in the 2024-25 league season thus far.
Varnamo have not won a game in the competition from 11 outings and seem unlikely to change that in this particular game.
Prediction: Mjallby 3-1 Varnamo
Mjallby vs Varnamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Mjallby to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes