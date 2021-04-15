MK Dons vs Portsmouth prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Sixth-placed Portsmouth visit Stadium MK to take on MK Dons this Saturday, with three points an absolute necessity for the visitors.
After stringing together four wins in a row, Portsmouth have failed to win their last two outings. With Charlton Athletic and Oxford United hot on their heels, Portsmouth have to keep winning to retain a spot in the promotion playoffs.
Home side MK Dons, on the other hand, are sandwiched in the middle of the League One table and don't have all that much to play for.
Yet, it is unlikely that the Dons will be in a charitable mood come the weekend, especially given that they are playing at home.
Also Read: Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has told the club he wants to leave - Reports
MK Dons vs Portsmouth head-to-head
The two clubs have battled only seven times before, owing to the fact that MK Dons were founded in 2004, over a century after Portsmouth came into existence.
MK Dons have only won one of those seven matches while managing to eke out two draws.
MK Dons form guide: L-D-L-W-W
Portsmouth form guide: D-L-W-W-W
MK Dons vs Portsmouth team news
MK Dons
Manager Russell Martin was extremely annoyed with how his team performed in their last match, when they were humbled 4-0 by Lincoln City.
It was also their third game in a row where they failed to score. A strong reaction is necessary. However, they'll need to do that in the absence of top-scorer Cameron Jerome, who is set to miss the next few games due to injury.
Injuries: Ben Gladwin, Warren O'Hara, Cameron Jerome
Doubtful: Louis Thompson
Suspensions: None
Portsmouth
Portsmouth will be without Michael Jacobs for the rest of the season after the winger injured his knee against Wigan. That leaves Pompey short of options up top, with Jordy Hiwula and Ellis Harrison also unavailable.
Injuries: Ellis Harrison, Jordy Hiwula, Alex Bass, Michael Jacobs, Lee Brown
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
MK Dons vs Portsmouth predicted XI
MK Dons predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Andy Fisher; Zak Jules; Harry Darling; Dean Lewington; Matthew Sorinola; Josh McEachran; Andrew Surman; Matt O'Riley; Ethan Laird; Scott Fraser; Will Grigg
Portsmouth predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Craig MacGillivray; CJ Daniels; Sean Raggett; Jack Whatmough; Callum Johnson; Ben Close; Tom Naylor; Ronan Curtis; Ryan Williams; Marcus Harness; John Marquis
MK Dons vs Portsmouth prediction
Portsmouth have been unlucky with injuries this campaign. However, with club top-scorer John Marquis fit again, they will fancy their chances against an MK Dons team that have struggled to score.
Portsmouth have been terrific away from home this season and that trend is likely to continue this weekend.
Prediction: MK Dons 0-2 Portsmouth
Also Read: Chelsea and Manchester United enter race to sign Serie A striker - Reports