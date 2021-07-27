MK Dons vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

MK Dons host Tottenham at the Stadium MK on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly fixture.

This will be MK Dons' final pre-season friendly before the commencement of their 2021-22 season. Russell Martin's side have had mixed results in the pre-season campaign so far and will be going into the game off the back of a 3-1 loss to Bristol City.

Martin will want his side to go into the 2021-22 season on a high as they prepare to take on Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Saturday.

Tottenham have also produced mixed performances in their pre-season campaign so far. Nuno Espirito Santo's side followed up their 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient with a 3-0 win against Colchester United.

Spurs will be in high spirits after tying down Heung-min Son to a long-term contract and will look to win the game on Wednesday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game, but will hope to come out of Wednesday's fixture without any injury worries.

MK Dons vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

The two sides have only played each other once in the past, with Tottenham demolishing MK Dons 5-0 back in 2006.

Braces from Mido and Jermaine Defoe and a goal from Robbie Keane ensured Tottenham's victory on the night.

MK Dons Form Guide: yet to play

Tottenham Form Guide: yet to play

MK Dons vs Tottenham Team News

Gollini has joined Spurs on loan from Atalanta

MK Dons

MK Dons have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss to Bristol City. Russell Martin will have a full-strength side to choose from for Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Tottenham came away unscathed from their 3-0 victory over Colchester United. New signing Pierluigi Gollini could make his first start for the team on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

MK Dons vs Tottenham Predicted XI

MK Dons Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Fisher; Harry Darling, Warren O'Hora, Aden Baldwin, Tennai Watson; Daniel Harvie, David Kasumu, Matt O'Riley, Scott Twine; Jay Bird, Mo Eisa

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pierluigi Gollini; Tobi Omole, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Maksim Paskotsi; Oliver Skipp, Nile John; Heung-min Son, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura; Dane Scarlett

MK Dons vs Tottenham Prediction

The difference in quality between the two sides is apparent and should come to the fore on Wednesday. Tottenham should have no trouble scoring goals in this encounter.

We predict Tottenham will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: MK Dons 0-3 Tottenham

