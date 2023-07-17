MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023

In the 27th edition of the annual Major League Soccer All-Star Game, Arsenal square off against MLS All-Stars at the Audi Field on Wednesday (July 19). This is the first time the game will be played in Washington DC.

Liga MX All-Stars were the invitees in the previous two editions of the annual game, in which the MLS All-Stars came out on top. Goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz helped the MLS team record a 2-1 win last year.

Arsenal have been invited to the game for the second time, having made their debut in 2016. They recorded a 2-1 win that time, thanks to goals from Chupa Apkom and Joel Campbell.

Wayne Rooney has been named the head coach of the MLS All-Stars, while FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will serve as the captain.

Arsenal will kickstart their tour of America in the pre-season with this game. They're scheduled to play Manchester United on Saturday in New Jersey and Barcelona in California next Wednesday. They began their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Nuremberg, with Bukayo Saka scoring the Gunners' only goal.

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have met the MLS All-Stars once, recording a 2-1 win in the 2016 edition.

MLS All-Stars have emerged victorious 11 times in this game.

A Premier League team has been invited to the game for the 11th time, with the MLS All-Stars winning five times.

The hosts have failed to score in one of last ten All-Stars game, with seven games producing over 2.5 goals.

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Prediction

Wayne Rooney has a strong squad at his disposal, with in-form striker Jesus Ferreira to lead the line alongside MLS top-scorer Hany Mukhtar. Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki is expected to be named in the starting XI, too.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have named an almost full-strength squad, and new signing Declan Rice is expected to make his club debut. While the Gunners are playing their second game of the pre-season, they have almost the same squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

The MLS All-Stars have not played as a unit, which might be their undoing. They have a stellar attacking lineup, though, but expect a narrow win for the Gunners.

Prediction: MLS All-Stars 1-2 Arsenal

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score or assist any time - Yes