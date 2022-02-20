"Mo Salah over prime Messi" - Liverpool fans react as Egyptian attacker scores 150th Reds goal

Liverpool fans expressed their pride online after Mohamed Salah reached the milestone of 150 goals for the club. The landmark was reached during the Reds' 3-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old became the second fastest player to score 150 goals for the club and the 10th overall. The Egyptian superstar reached the mark in 233 games played across all competitions. Legendary forward Roger Hunt still holds the record for being the fastest to reach this milestone, having done so in 226 games.

Salah has joined the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen in the pantheon of greats to have achieved this milestone.

Liverpool fans were understandably pleased to see their talisman continue to break records at the club. Some of them also asked the club to sort out his contract.

Here are some of the best tweets in this regard:

Mr.X @titi198p @LFC If it is time to renew the contract, Mohamed Salah, the man of impossible missions, give him what he wants, or you will regret it later @LFC If it is time to renew the contract, Mohamed Salah, the man of impossible missions, give him what he wants, or you will regret it later

yo @nrjinhov2 @LFC Already 150 man 17/18 was like a month ago @LFC Already 150 man 17/18 was like a month ago

abdel hamid💎 @ahmh71 @SkySportsNews According to the minutes played and mins per goal he is number one @SkySportsNews According to the minutes played and mins per goal he is number one 👑 https://t.co/YCFWhbeoJn

Mohamed Salah has been the most important player this season for Jurgen Klopp's side. The 29-year-old forward has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists in 30 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. The Egyptian star is also leading the race to win the Premier League Golden Boot, having already scored 17 times in the league.

Liverpool secured a comeback 3-1 win over Norwich City on Saturday. Goals from Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and new arrival Luis Diaz were enough for the Reds to pick up all three points at Anfield.

Following the win, Jurgen Klopp's side are now just six points behind league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. Man City lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur hours after the full-time whistle at Anfield.

Liverpool have still not offered a new contract to Mohamed Salah

As things stand, Mohamed Salah has 18 months remaining on his Liverpool contract. However, so far there haven't been any advancements in the negotiations between the club and the player.

Earlier, it was reported that the 29-year-old winger was demanding exceedingly high wages which does not fit into the wage structure at Anfield. The report stated the demands to be in the region of £400,000 per-week.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy Mo’s 150th goal for the Reds 🤩 Outstanding, @mosalah



Presented by 𝓢𝓹𝓮𝓬𝓲𝓪𝓵 from 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 angle.Enjoy Mo’s 150th goal for the Reds 🤩 Outstanding, @mosalahPresented by @Sonos 𝓢𝓹𝓮𝓬𝓲𝓪𝓵 from 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 angle. ✨Enjoy Mo’s 150th goal for the Reds 🤩 Outstanding, @mosalah 👏Presented by @Sonos 📹 https://t.co/KfYwTs0vXS

It is worth noting that the Egyptian winger is not the only Liverpool forward who does not yet have a new contract on the table. The attacking duo of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are on the same boat, with both having 18 months remaining on their current deals.

Edited by S Chowdhury