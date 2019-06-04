Mo Salah's refusal to commit future to Liverpool FC has European giants on high alert.

Ross Bennellick

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the rumor?

According to reports in Spanish media outlets Marca & AS, Mohamed Salah refused to commit his future to the European Champions during a recent interview with Movistar and was reportedly rescued from the interview by a member of LFC's press relations team.

The Egyptian, who scored a second-minute penalty in the UEFA Champions League final, also reportedly threatened to leave the Anfield based club following an argument with Jurgen Klopp back in April.

In case you didn't know...

Mohammed Salah has been a revelation since returning to English football from Italian side AS Roma two seasons ago, scoring 54 goals and registering 22 assists in just 74 league appearances for the reds.

He was also instrumental in their victorious Champions League campaign this season, hitting the back of the net five times in eleven appearances.

The heart of the matter

The report states that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United would all be very interested in the goal-scoring winger should he decide to leave during the summer, with all three of these clubs in desperate need for a right-sided attacking outlet.

The same Spanish publications also stated that Liverpool quoted Real Madrid a figure of £175 million for the Egyptian last summer when the club supposedly first registered its interest in bringing him to the Bernabeu.

What's next?

Though it is slightly strange that the wing-wizard has refused to clarify his future in an interview, and that a member of Liverpool's press release team felt it necessary to save him from a potentially awkward situation, we don't really think there is too much to this story at present.

It's hard to imagine the player, who has been such a success story and is worshipped on Merseyside, wanting to leave the club so soon after lifting the biggest prize in club football... especially not to their fiercest rivals, Manchester United!

We think this could just be another example of Real Madrid using Spanish media outlets to unsettle and lure the world's best players to the club. Reds' fans needn't panic just yet...

