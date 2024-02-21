Moca host Nashville at the Estadio Complejo Deportivo Moca 86 on Thursday (February 22) in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round.

The hosts make their return to competitive action this week ahead of the new Liga Dominicana de Futbol campaign. They beat Harbour View 3-2 in the third-place clash of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup.

Nashville, meanwhile, are gearing up for the new Major League Soccer campaign but will first turn their attention to continental football this week. They had mixed results during the off-season, winning twice in four games before a 1-1 draw with USL Championship side Memphis 901.

The two sides are making their CONCACAF Champions Cup debut this week ahead of the return leg in the United States next week.

Moca vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between Moca and Nashville.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Only four of Nashville's 13 league wins last season came on the road.

Only two of Moca's six league defeats last season came at home.

The Boys in Gold had the best defensive record in the MLS last season, conceding 32 times.

Nashville are without a clean sheet in nine games across competitions and have managed just one in their last 11.

Moca vs Nashville Prediction

Moca are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just two of their last six games across competitions.

They have, however, performed brilliantly at home recently, going unbeaten in 12 games at the Estadio Complejo Deportivo Moca 86, winning eight. Nashville, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two games and have lost just one of their last five.

They have had their struggles on the road recently but should have more than enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Moca 1-2 Nashville

Moca vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Nashville's last five games.)