Modern Future vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th December 2023

Modern Future and Al Ahly will lock horns at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the Egyptian Super Cup on Thursday.

Modern Future vs Al Ahly Preview

Modern Future, the surprise package of this edition, have made it to the final. They pulled off an outstanding showing against Pyramids in the semi-final, which was decided by a penalty shootout following a goalless draw at fulltime. The lengthy and laborious shootout ended 14-13 in favour of Modern Future.

MOF have probably built enough confidence to confront top favourites Al Ahly in the Super Cup final. Both teams last met in July of this year, sharing the spoils in a goalless draw. Their previous encounter, also in the Egyptian Premier League, ended in a 1-1 draw, with Al Ahly playing as hosts.

Al Ahly, without much surprise, saw off the challenge of debutants Ceramica Cleopatra to qualify for their 18th Egyptian Super Cup final. They are gunning for a 14th title, having won a record 13 out of the 17 finals played. However, the Cairo-based giants evinced signs of fatigue against Ceramica Cleopatra but are expected to recover before the final.

Nadi El Watanniyah are fifth-placed in the Egyptian Premier League with 14 points but have nine possible points to claim thanks to three matches in hand. Modern Future sit in the ninth spot with 13 points. Both teams have met four times in all competitions, with Al Ahly boasting one win while three games ended in draws.

Modern Future vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Modern Future have won four times and lost four times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Modern Future have scored three goals and conceded three in their last five matches in all competitions.

Modern Future have scored two goals and conceded six against Al Ahly in their four clashes.

Al Ahly have lost once in their last 10 matches, recording five wins and four draws.

Modern Future have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Al Ahly have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Modern Future vs Al Ahly Prediction

Modern Future are good fighters with abundant stamina. They will likely deploy their traditional approach against Al Ahly in an attempt to disrupt the defending champions.

Al Ahly have superior individualities and experience, which could give them an edge.

Al Ahly come into the match as the favorites based on form and experience.

Prediction: Modern Future 1-2 Al Ahly

Modern Future vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ahly to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ahly to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Modern Future to score - Yes