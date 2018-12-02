Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool can end their wait for a trophy this season

Mo Salah has been incredibly instrumental in Liverpool's recent successes.

What's the story?

Liverpool and Egypt ace Mohamed Salah has expressed his hopes for the current season, stating that he believes his side can end their long wait for a trophy, especially since they were incredibly close to the Champions League title during their last campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have enjoyed one of their best forms under Jurgen Klopp this season, having registered 10 wins, 3 draws and 0 losses out of their games so far this season.

The Merseyside team was close to bringing home a trophy when it reached the Champions League finals last season in May. However, a disappointing defeat to La Liga giants Real Madrid deprived them of that much-awaited title.

The heart of the matter

Salah, who has played a crucial role in Liverpool's recent successes, has expressed his belief in the club's ability to regain their pride in the form of some silverware.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Egyptian ace said:

"My target last season was not only to break the [goalscoring] record but also to win something with the club. We were very close in the Champions League final but this is football, we have to accept the result.This time also I can't say my individual one but my target now is to win something for the club."

"This would be huge for us as a team and as players. It's also a dream for the city and for the fans. I think this season we are going to do something."

The talisman has registered nine goals for the Merseyside club so far this season and the numbers look set to grow as the league progresses.

What's next?

Liverpool are set to go head-to-head against Everton in a Merseyside derby tonight.