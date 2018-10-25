Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool record in Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Wednesday saw Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah breaking an Anfield record to become the fastest player to reach the 50 goal milestone in the history of Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool dived straight into Champions League action last night as they defeated Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into the game hoping to turn their Champions League fortunes around and that is exactly what they did as Liverpool were dominant throughout the game.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and record-breaking Mo Salah sealed an easy win for the Reds. Firmino opened the bank for his side in the 20th minute, which was followed by Salah, who broke his four-game goal drought by netting two goals.

A penalty miss by Sadio Mane reduced the goal tally in the 76th minute but the forward immediately made up for it by scoring one four minutes later.

The heart of the matter

Mo Salah is now in the record books at Anfield as he became the fastest player to score 50 goals in the history of the Merseyside club. The Egyptian ace broke his mini goal drought to fire two home for Liverpool, taking his goal tally to six so far this campaign.

With the goals, Salah reached the 50 goal mark in only 65 matches - twelve games faster than the previous record holder Albert Stubbins, who achieved the feat in 77 matches back in the 1940s.

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino now have 13 European Cup goals for Liverpool only behind Ian Rush (14 goals) and Steven Gerrard (30 goals).

The Golden Boot winner recently also netted his 50th goal in English football, two of which were for Chelsea. His goal against Huddersfield Town last Saturday marked his 50th goal in English football and his 48th for the Merseyside club.

What's next?

The win sees Liverpool climb up to the top of Group C, two points clear of French giants Paris Saint-Germain and one point clear of Napoli. Red Star Belgrade, on the other hand, stand at 4th place with one point after their previous draw with Napoli and a loss to Paris Saint-Germain.