"Mohamed Salah can demand what he wants" - Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Liverpool superstar deserves lucrative new contract

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Liverpool must prioritize the contract extension of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. He has claimed the former AS Roma star "can demand what he wants".

Salah is widely considered to be the best footballer in the world at the moment. The 29-year-old has scored 15 goals in as many appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season. Salah's current contract with Liverpool is set to expire in 2023.

The Reds will therefore prioritize Salah's contract extension to ward off interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Parlour believes Liverpool must offer Salah a lucrative contract. They also need to be ready to tackle matters when Salah and Mane will be representing their respective international teams for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

"I can't pass Liverpool," Parlour told TalkSPORT. "The problem is the Africa Cup of Nations losing Mane & Salah. Salah has been frightening with the goals he's scored, means he can demand what he wants with his new contract!"

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's talisman since he joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £36.9 million. He has scored 140 goals in just 218 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Salah helped Liverpool win their first Champions League in 14 years during the 2018-19 season. He also guided the Merseyside club to its first Premier League title during the 2019-20 season.

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League Player of the Season once, Premier League's Golden Boot twice, and Liverpool's Player of the Season award twice.

The Egyptian has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent years. But he has revealed his desire to stay at Liverpool and help the club win matches and silverware in the near future.

Liverpool must prepare for life without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Despite being in the primes of their respective football careers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both turn 30 next year. The duo will therefore be fast approaching the latter stages of their careers and will need to be replaced in the near future by Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side has been heavily reliant on the goal-scoring abilities and creativity of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in recent years. The Reds lack strength in depth in attack and failed to sign a forward this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of young forwards in recent months including Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak. The Reds have to prepare themselves for a future without Salah and Mane.

