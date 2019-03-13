Mohamed Salah Faces Huge Backlash For His Words

Mohamed Salah stated that he is suffering from "pressure" due to being the best Egyptian, African and Arabian player - according to his words - also, claiming that he "reached a position that nobody has ever reached". Salah's statement was not well-received by many, several tweets and Facebook posts were charged with negative criticism towards the Egyptian winger.

According to achievements, George Weah is the best African player to date from an individual standpoint:

Ballon d'Or, 2nd in FIFA Best Player Of The Year, Top scorer in UEFA Champions League, 3x FIFA Pro XI, 3x CAF African Player of The Year, BBC African Player of The Year

For team honours, Samuel Eto'o won every team honour possible with his teams:

2x UEFA Champions League, 2x Copa Del Rey, 2x Super Spanish Cup, 3x La Liga titles, Serie A title, 2x Coppa Italia, FIFA Club World Cup, Super Italian Cup, 2x African Cup of Nations

Mohamed Salah has failed to achieve any major title with Liverpool - who is having a drought in the trophy room anyway - after finishing 4th behind Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League.

Liverpool couldn't win the UEFA Champions League finals after the terrible performance of Loris Karius in goalkeeping and Salah's injury caused by Sergio Ramos duel.

Samuel Eto'o, George Weah, and Yaya Toure are considered the best football players in Africa's history, no player yet is to break their records on the individual-level or team honours.

Salah's attack didn't come from any fans, but it came first from the Egyptian fans themselves who attacked him after such statements. Most of the tweets we could find about the issue doesn't miss Eto'o's name, who is considered as Barcelona's legend.

Barcelona's supporters in Egypt are close to 20 million fans, thus Salah's statement must have triggered these fans to start attacking him on social media.

محمد صلاح"الضغط الكبير الذي اتعرض له سببه اني وصلت لمكانة لم يصل لها اي لاعب عربي أو أفريقي." عربي اه بس رغم كده الاسطورة الجزائري رابح مادجر وصل لاكبر من كده بس افريقي لا طبعا مش هتكلم عن ايتو ودروجبا ياابو صلاح جورج ويا كان احسن لاعب في العالم وانت لسه بتحبي@MoSalah — MuhammadSobhy (@MuhammadSobhy) March 12, 2019

Translation: "Rabeh Majar reached a better position, but from an African player point, I won't talk about Eto'o or Drogba. Salah, George Weah was the best in the world when you were learning how to walk."

بسم الله ما شاء الله شويه تصريحات زي الزفت منك @MoSalah

من الواضح انك اخدت الثقه في حياتك كأنك بقيت كرستيانو او ميسي اقسم بالله انت محققة حاجه ياعم اقسم بالله انت زي اي لاعب موصلتش لاي حاجه معكش بطوله حتي يانجم #محمد_صلاح pic.twitter.com/hpj1z5Zily — Mohamed Negro (@monegroooo) March 12, 2019

Translation: "That was a trash statement from you, Salah. You have the confidence or Cristiano and Messi, but I swear to Allah that you achieved nothing. You are like everybody, you don't even have a title."

Salah was criticised earlier for his lack of creativity in big games against the top six in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League's important games against Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Egypt's international hasn't scored a goal in his last four matches in the Premier League against Burnley FC, Everton, Manchester United, and Watford FC.

Salah has travelled with Liverpool to face Bayern Munich tomorrow in the Champions League round of 16.

