Mohamed Salah makes transfer demand with Liverpool linked to superstar striker - Reports

Mohamed Salah has been in stunning form for Liverpool this season. Arguably the best player in world football right now, Salah is undoubtedly Liverpool's biggest superstar at the moment.

According to reports from Sky Germany, Mohamed Salah wants Liverpool to be in the conversation about signing the best players in the world, one among whom is Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

The report further states that European super clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the Norwegian sensation.

Erling Haaland reportedly has a release clause of £65 million which comes into effect next year. His agent Mino Raiola even stated that he had a pretty good idea about where Haaland's next destination would be. Speaking to Sport1, Raiola said:

"We have been thinking for two years. We have clear ideas of where Erling Haaland should go. We are not influenced by the market. We can influence [things] with a player like Haaland. It's really a second game parallel to football. Two days of matches and five of rumours."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @Sky_Marc] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are the front runners alongside PSG to sign Erling Haaland this summer. Liverpool want a striker and Mohamed Salah is demanding reinforcements as part of his new contract demands. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are the front runners alongside PSG to sign Erling Haaland this summer. Liverpool want a striker and Mohamed Salah is demanding reinforcements as part of his new contract demands. #awlive [@Sky_Marc] https://t.co/CccoGbSaMs

The prospect of Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland linking up together at Liverpool is certainly a tantalizing one. Blessed with electric pace and incredible finishing skills, the Dortmund superstar is tipped to become a future Ballon d'Or winner in the coming years.

While the transfer fee might be affordable for Liverpool, the agent's fees and Haaland's salary could put Liverpool out of the running to sign Erling Haaland.

Liverpool will be looking to sort out the contract situation of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Mohamed Salah celebrates

Mohamed Salah's contract expires in June 2023 and Liverpool will be desperate to renew their star man's deal as soon as possible. Some Liverpool fans have been worried about Salah not signing a new contract yet, but Jurgen Klopp provided a reassuring update.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Klopp said:

"We are in really good conversations. I want it to happen, but when? I couldn't care less."

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Mo Salah's Premier League stats since joining Liverpool are simply incredible. Mo Salah's Premier League stats since joining Liverpool are simply incredible. https://t.co/nipWNXIf2j

Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment and Mohamed Salah has played a huge role in their recent successes under Jurgen Klopp. With the Egyptian superstar reportedly demanding the Reds sign top players, it will be interesting to see if FSG (Liverpool's owners) spend big money in the coming months.

