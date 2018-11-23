×
Mohamed Salah named Standard Chartered Player of the Month for October

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
92   //    23 Nov 2018, 13:00 IST

Liverpool FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah has been named Standard Chartered's Player of the Month for his performances in October, after being voted as the Liverpool's star man by the Merseyside club's fans.

In case you didn't know...

Mo Salah has emerged as a hero among the Liverpool faithful, having had a phenomenal Premier League debut year - earning himself the league's Golden Boot for his goal-scoring exploits in the 2017/18 season.

The Egyptian was also named the PFA Player of the Year and was voted as the BBC African Footballer of the 2017-18 season.

The Liverpool ace was also nominated for the FIFA Men's Player of the Year and the Ballon d'Or award this year.

The heart of the matter

According to the official Liverpool website, Mo Salah has now been named as the Player of the Month by Liverpool sponsors Standard Chartered.

Despite a dismal start to the month after a 0-1 loss at the Stadio San Paolo in Italy to Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, Liverpool made a phenomenal comeback with Mo Salah as the driving force.

Salah scored the goal of the match during Liverpool's win at the John Smith Stadium against Huddersfield Town on October 20. He then netted a brace in Liverpool’s Champions League group stage match at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Serbian side Red Star Belgrade 4-0. 

These goals added to his club scoring tally, taking the numbers to 50 goals in 65 appearances, thereby breaking a 70-year record to become the fastest player reach the milestone in club history.

Speaking of the award, Salah said, "It was not a bad month [for me], but I’m already looking forward to the next game."

"I’m happy with the results so far - with the team’s results firstly and my goals second; to score a goal to help the team is always something I like to try to do."

"We’ve started the season very well. All the players have put in great performances, so we have to carry on like this."

What's next?

Liverpool is set to face Watford in a Premier League clash tomorrow.

