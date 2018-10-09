×
Mohamed Salah receives 51% of fan votes to win the Ballon d'Or 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
54   //    09 Oct 2018, 15:20 IST

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C
SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has so far received 51% of the fan votes on France Football's Ballon d'Or winner poll on its website.

Fans took to the website to vote for who they think deserves the award the most.


Enter caption

In case you didn't know...

France Football released its list of thirty nominees for the 2018 edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in separate intervals on Monday. The award is Europe's highest and oldest honor, and has been presented by France Football every year since 1956.

The winner is voted for by 173 journalists around the world, with one representative per nation, while the list of nominees is compiled by the editorial staff of the French publication.

For a while the award was combined with world football's governing body FIFA's Best Award, but the association was cut off in September 2016.

France Football has now released their thirty-man nominee list, and it includes - Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

The heart of the matter...

According to the official France Football website, the 26-year-old forward has so far received 51% of fans' votes, while Argentine ace Lionel Messi is second with only 30% of the overall votes.

Despite winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo currently sits in third place with just 5%. PSG star Neymar stands at 3%, Kylian Mbappe and FIFA Best awardee Luka Modric stand at 2% while Antoine Greizmann, Ivan Rakitic, Eden Hazard and Rafael Varane stand at 1%.

What's next?

The Ballon d'Or will be presented to the winner in Paris in the month of December.

(The numbers will change as the voting continues)

