Mohamed Salah surpasses Brazilian legend Ronaldo in Champions League goals

Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Liverpool and Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah has surpassed Brazilian legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima fondly called Ronaldo in the number of UEFA Champions League goals scored.

In case you didn't know...

Wednesday saw Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool go head-to-head with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in a Champions League group game which ended with a comfortable 4-0 win for the Merseyside club.

The five-time European champions went into the game with the hopes of a Champions League resurrection after their late 1-0 defeat to Napoli in the previous game.

Liverpool put up a convincing display and used the home advantage to intimidate their visitors.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah gave their side an easy win over their Serbian counterparts.

The scoring was opened by Firmino in the 20th minute of the game and this was followed by Salah, who broke his four-game goal drought to silence his critics. The Egyptian netted two goals for the side.

Sadio Mane missed a penalty in the 76th minute but the forward quickly made amends by scoring one just four minutes later.

The heart of the matter

With the goals against Red Star Belgrade, Salah has officially surpassed Brazilian and former Real Madrid legend Ronaldo in the number of goals scored in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo of Brazil

The Premier League Golden Boot winner has a total of 15 Champions League goals so far, one more than Ronaldo, who has a total of 14 goals.

Twelve of the fifteen goals were scored for Liverpool, two for Basel and one for AS Roma.

The goals also helped Salah become the fastest player to score 50 goals in the history of the Merseyside club.

What's next?

Liverpool currently stand at the top of Champions League Group C, two points clear of Paris Saint-Germain and one point clear of Napoli. They are well on course to progressing to the knockout stages as they look to go one better than last season and lift the trophy this time around.